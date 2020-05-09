Adani Transmission Q4 net down 60 pc at Rs 59 cr on one-time writeoff

By | Published: 4:08 pm

New Delhi: Adani Transmission on Saturday reported a 60 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.97 crore for the March quarter.

The fall was mainly on account of a one-time writeoff of Rs 185 crore finance sunk cost, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 146.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,317.51 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,569.16 crore in the year-ago period.

For full fiscal 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 706.49 crore, from Rs 559.20 crore in 2018-19.