Adapt to changing tech: Navin Mittal

Addressing the VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering & Technology’s annual day, he said students should not only gain academic excellence but also cultivate entrepreneurial skills.

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Technical Education Navin Mittal said the technology will undergo a lot of change in next five years and stressed the need for students to adapt to the changing environment efficiently.

Vignana Jyothi vice president, K Harischandra Prasad, said students must learn time management, personality development and communication skills and continually assess themselves and ensure that learning is a continuous process.

The evening concluded with a foot-tapping music concert by Telugu Film Music Director, SS Thaman, who enthralled the audience with his troupe. Many students came dressed in ethnic wear as part of the Fest.


