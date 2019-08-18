‘Adapted The Invisible Guest to make Evaru look authentic’

By | Published: 12:53 am

Evaru, which is being praised for its intriguing plot and gripping storyline, rather came as a blessing for young director Venkat Ramji. Featuring Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles, the thriller flick is currently sweeping the box office.

It all started when the debutant Ramji, who earlier worked with marketing team to promote Telugu movies, happened to meet producer Prasad V Potluri to sell his idea to make a movie under the latter’s production house.

“He paused me for a second and narrated a single line of this thriller. And, nothing stopped us from producing and building layers of characters with emotions. I had seen the cut in the month of December. And 30 per cent of the shoot was still left. I was confident that the product is good and it would surely impress audience. I was impressed by the performance of the whole cast,” says Venkat describing the content.

“After the completion of shoot, the script was so tight that there was nothing left to remove. I was very confident that the movie would be a niche kind of flick and would run in all ‘A’ centres. Today, we are surprised that it has gone to the next level i.e., ‘B’ and ‘C’ centres. Audience have connected to a lot many characters in the movie,” Venkat says.

“Although it was not my own script, I was stumped by the content in the script when producer PVP narrated me the gist. I just visualised it as a revenge story rather than seeing it as a thriller one. It is basically a revenge story; however, the audience were captivated by the twists and thriller elements in the plot,” he adds.

Initially, though, it was a cold film. “We had to add emotions into the characters to dish out the best and reach the audience. When Badla was ready for release, we were already in discussions as to how to bring out the movie. In fact, the Badla makers have changed the gender while we tried to adapt the original — The Invisible Guest — only to make it as authentic as possible.”