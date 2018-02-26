Adastra 2018 fest held

By | Published: 12:29 am 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology has organised Adastra 2018, a techno, managerial, literary, cultural, games and sports fest. Addressing students, Nutan Reddy, CEO of Keypoint technologies, Hyderabad exhorted students to take responsibility, strive hard and achieve the set goals.

Paper, poster presentation, workshops, ethical hacking, wireless technology, video designing, 3rd Eye-Robotics and Automobile mechanics, Robo Terrain, Robo Race, Robo Soccer and Robo Wrestling were organised as part of the fest. A special talk by Pete Draper, visual marvel creator of Baahubali, CEO, Makuta VFX was a joy to the eyes of the audience in the fest.