Add a lush green look to your abode this monsoon

Hyderabad: Monsoon is here and it is time to plant saplings and enhance the greenery in the house. With availability of water, this season provides a favorable atmosphere for plants to grow, but excess water, particularly due to rains, can also hinder the growth of the plant or even destroy it.

Though it can be a little challenging to maintain the lawns and plants during this season, a bit of homework can help in making sure that the plants and lawns sport that lush green look and improve the colourful ambience of the garden and landscaping in the house.

The first and foremost thing to do is to identify plants that are suitable for the local atmosphere. This includes both for interiors and exteriors. After identifying the plants, the next important aspect is mulching of the soil to ensure there is enough nutritional supplement and aeration to the plants to grow healthily. Kitchen waste that is available in loads is the best source of nutritional supplement for the plants.

Naveen Ponuganti, Principal Landscape Architect of Naveen Associates Landscape Architects, says landscaping is all about creating space. To start landscaping at homes, make sure there is sufficient scope for space and drainage facility for the water to pass.

For Hyderabad’s climate, it is always good to look for shade loving plants like Areca Palms, Rhapis palms, Spatiphyllum, syngonium and others for interiors. These apart, there are foliage plants, which are colourful and make the ambience in the house appear brighter and attractive.

Make sure the plants get two hours of sunlight every day and install yellow colour light in the rooms for basic photosynthesis, he explained while addressing the Ikebana Hyderabad Chapter members here on Friday.

For landscaping and gardening in the exteriors, assess availability of the sunlight. Generally the South, West and East sides of a house have more access to sunlight than the North. For controlling excess sunlight, plant tall saplings and plan the layout of the garden before plantation and have some canopy cover, he said.

“Native plants are always suggested over the imported ones as they do not grow in our climate conditions, besides being costly. The saplings should be categorized into tall, medium and short plants and the pots should be arranged accordingly,” he said.

Since more water is available during rainy season, make sure every drop is utilized. This can be done by placing tubs, planter pots and others in the terrace or in the open gardens to grow lotus or water lily. Every time, there is a breeze, it carries the humidity from these tubs and it can be very beneficial for other plants in the garden.

More importantly, have a rain harvesting system, which can be done by setting up underground storage tanks and collect all the excess water in these tanks. All this water can be used during next season or for increasing the ground water table, he stressed.

Ikebana Hyderabad Chapter president Vineetha Sunil Kumar said every month the chapter organises expert talks or workshops on different topics related to gardening, landscaping, plumbing etc., for members. Since this is the beginning of the monsoon, the idea was to help people follow the expert suggestions in maintaining their gardens and landscaping properly this season, she said.