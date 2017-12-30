Add beach house flair to your dream house

By | Shruthi Madhuri | Published: 12:02 am 9:20 pm

The first thing your home should be is relaxing; a retreat from the outside world where spending time is a luxury and a vacation all in one. And what’s more calming than a beach? A beach themed interior that takes you by the sea! Now you don’t have to go all the way to the seaside, because we have come up with the perfect guide to an all round coastal transformation that brings the beach to you.

Lively living room

The key to a peaceful but lively living room is keeping it minimal. With beach themes, it’s necessary to choose neutral or all white walls and introduce splashes of colour through the creative use of accessories. The living room is where most of your entertainment takes place; make sure that it is comfy, and functional but also stylish. Display a few statement pieces like an old up-cycled table. Play with blues, aquamarines and yellows that remind you of the beach. Nautical accessories like anchors, stones, shells and jute decorations add more character for this room.

Krafty kitchen

The kitchen is an essential part of any house and requires most functionality, so you have to get crafty with it! Keeping up with the breezy beach theme, choose soft pastels and neutrals for the kitchen as well. Instead of using a darker wood, use light coloured cabinets. If your room is small, then place the cabinets along one wall only to make it seem less crammed. A small or convertible dining table will provide a good seating area without taking too much of space. Don’t forget to add in those little knick knacks that remind you of the sea to tie it all together.

Beachside bedroom

Now it’s time to carry this coastal theme into the most important room of all, your bedroom. The bedroom is where you can truly shine by adding in some of your own personality. Maintain the pastel tones but don’t be afraid to step, out of the box. You can frame some beautiful pictures of the beach and hang them to create a small gallery. Weathered furniture is also a good way to showcase the nautical look, and don’t forget to add some beautiful patterns!

Cool children’s room

Kids’ bedrooms don’t have to be bright to be fun; a beautiful backdrop of all white is perfect for splashes of patterned pastel blues and pinks. This will make your kid’s bedroom look classy and cool. It will be a place where kids will love to stay for years to come. Such a bedroom can act as a blank canvas for your child’s creativity and personality as they grow up. And best of all, it’s extremely calming and also beachy!

And that’s it! You don’t need a beachside home to feel near to the sea anymore, your transformation is complete. Through creative use of accessories and our valuable tips you too can make your coastal dream home a reality. So, feel the ocean breeze and get decorating!

Shruthi Madhuri

Interior Designer

Rever Design Studio

Ph.92460 89903

dream@reverdesigns.in