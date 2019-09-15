Add fixed income investments to lend for stability

By | Published: 12:00 am 10:45 pm

What should be the investment approach in a sluggish market?

While equity investments are related to creating wealth, fixed income funds, as the name suggest, is an investment approach focused on preserving capital and generating steady income. Allocating a porition of portfolio to fixed income investments can potentially help offset losses when equity markets are erratic, according to Saurabh Bhatia, Head of Fixed Income, DSP Investment Manager.

Fixed income funds have exposure to instruments which provide a fixed return on pre-determined dates. This allows the funds to generate consistent returns as compared to equity funds. These funds provide lower returns as compared to their equity peers in the long run. On the other hand, these funds create the much needed diversity to the portfolio as equity markets have phases of nil or very low returns. “Fixed income allocation lend balance to one’s portfolio,” says Bhatia

“If investment portfolio were a tree, fixed income is meant to provide the shade while fruits and flowers are equity, which help to enhance the wealth of the portfolio,” he says.

Types of funds

There will be liquid funds whose investment horizon is up to three months. Then there are ultra- short duration and low duration funds (3 months to one year), short duration funds and FMPs (one year to three years) and medium duration, credit, dynamic, gilt, FMPs (three months and above).

Factors that matter

Fiscal deficit, current account deficit, inflation and global scenario are the factors that have a bearing on the performance of the fixed income instruments. With the Government deciding to not increase its borrowings, the fiscal deficit is under control. it increases when the borrowing increases.

While you wait for the right time for the equities to create wealth, this will be a steady income generator making it an imperative part in the investment portfolio.

Investing rule

Whatever your age is, that should be the allocation to the fixed income. Balance should go into equity. For instance, if some one starts investing at 30, 30 per cent of the investment should be in fixed income channels and 70 per cent in to equities. The scenario changes with age. At 40, they should have 40 per cent allocated of the investments allocated to the fixed income segmen and 60 per cent into equities. The fixed income proportion has to increase with age.

Benefits of fixed income schemes

They provide stable accrual with lower volatility. It is ideal for investors seeking to park surplus funds lying idle. They reduce portfolio risk with high rated, low duration funds. There will be capital gains in case of interest rate decline- there is an inverse relation between interest rates and bond prices. Investors can avail indexation benefits while calculating long term capital gains for investments held for over three years.

Disadvantages

One should be wary about the interest cycle. It depends on three factors- duration (where the return is more of capital gains and value of bonds goes up), second is conventional short term funds and third is credit markets. Short term product has to be an integral part of any debt investment. Duration and credit markets are more of a seasonal phase. But for the duration or the credit factor to turn good, the growth momentum has to be positive and cost of funds has to be cheap.

Strategy

“Investors should adopt a rolled-down approach to gain from debt investments. This is a strategy in which investors sell a bond as it approaches maturity. The initial higher interest rate of the long-term bond will decrease as maturity of the bond gets closer,” says Bhatia.

In general, the nearer to maturity a bond is, the lower the interest rate moves closer to zero. There is an inverse relationship between bond yields and prices- when interest rates decrease, bond prices increases. When rates go up, the prices of bonds fall. When prices of bonds fall, it drags the net asset value or NAV of debt mutual fund down. Long-term debt schemes are sensitive to changes in the interest rate scenario, he explains. So, debt mutual funds that invest in long-term bonds suffer when RBI pauses or start increasing interest rates. On the other hand, short duration debt mutual fund schemes see less impact if the central bank goes slow on rate cuts.

