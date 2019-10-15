Add some spice to a dull meal with this mango pickle

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Rainy season is almost over this year and winter is approaching very soon. People say it’s better to put pickles when you have enough sunlight. But, what if you don’t need to wait for the summer sun. There is a way to still prepare instant sweet mango pickles and store them for at least for six months.

A typical south Indian sweet mango pickle varies in texture because the pickling process in India differs from other regions around the world. Although we have an unpredictable weather, we still have the best varieties of eatables around the globe. Tender mango is the most common variety of fruit used for pickling. While preparing the pickle, you have to be extra careful with dos and don’ts. If you follow the precautions, the pickles can be used for longer periods.

Ingredients: (serves 2 people)

Raw mangoes (2-4)

Refined Oil 250 litres

Mustard seeds one tbsp

Fenugreek seeds one tbsp

Jaggery 250 gm

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1-2 tsp

Salt to taste.

Method: