Add some spice to a dull meal with this mango pickle

Rainy season is almost over this year and winter is approaching very soon. People say it’s better to put pickles when you have enough sunlight. But, what if you don’t need to wait for the summer sun. There is a way to still prepare instant sweet mango pickles and store them for at least for six months.
A typical south Indian sweet mango pickle varies in texture because the pickling process in India differs from other regions around the world. Although we have an unpredictable weather, we still have the best varieties of eatables around the globe. Tender mango is the most common variety of fruit used for pickling. While preparing the pickle, you have to be extra careful with dos and don’ts. If you follow the precautions, the pickles can be used for longer periods.
Ingredients: (serves 2 people)
- Raw mangoes (2-4)
- Refined Oil 250 litres
- Mustard seeds one tbsp
- Fenugreek seeds one tbsp
- Jaggery 250 gm
- Turmeric powder 1 tsp
- Red chilli powder 1-2 tsp
- Salt to taste.
Method:
- Wash the raw mango nicely and pat it dry (make sure to dry it nicely to avoid pickles to get spoiled afterwards)
- Chop them into small cubes.
- Heat a pan on medium flame, once the pan is hot enough pour 1 tbsp. oil to it and add mustard seeds to it and let it pop, then add fenugreek seeds, stir it for few seconds then add chopped mangoes, jaggery, followed by salt, turmeric and chilli powder to it and stir nicely.
- Keep stirring till jaggery melts.
- Once the jaggery starts changing its texture and melts, turn off the burner and allow the pickle to cool down at normal temperature.
- You will notice the mangoes inside it have softened during this process of preparation.
- Your pickle is ready, but to enhance the taste don’t forget to leave it like that for few more days before you start consuming it.
- Now store the pickle into a clean glass container.
- Once prepared, it can be stored inside the fridge which lasts for months.
- Whenever you are taking the pickle out, make sure to use a clean and dry spoon.
- Never store pickles in an old pickle jar without washing and drying the jar and make sure to close the jar tightly.