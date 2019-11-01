Addam’s Family: The ‘X’ factor is missing in this family

By | Published: 10:11 pm 10:12 pm

Eons ago I was introduced to the Addam’s Family as I was browsing Cartoon Network. Then came the film in 1991. I still remember the finger snapping musical and never miss a chance to imitate them. For me, Addams Family was and will always remain a one of a kind cartoon. Anjelica Huston will forever be eternalized as Morticia and I could always count on little Christina Ricci to steal the limelight as Wednesday that is until Cousin Itt made an entrance. In a way I am biased.

To the uninitiated, Father Gomez (Oscar Isaac) and mother Morticia (Charlize Theron) adore each other. They love their kids – daughter Wednesday (Chloe Grace Moretz) and son Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard). They have an asylum-runaway Lurch (Conrad Vernon) for a butler and The Hand as help. Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) is the cool uncle and they have the Cousin Itt (Snoop Dogg). What is weird about the family is that they encourage violence and are not affected by even bomb explosions.

This modernised animated version begins with the wedding of Gomez and Morticia. They are forced to leave town and find shelter in a classic depleted mansion (that is their house for the remainder of their lives). Fast forward thirteen years and you have Wednesday and Pugsley.

Wednesday wants to explore public school. We also have an interior designer wanting to fix-up the Addams’ house. What follows is an assortment of parallel and perpendicular stories. Some make sense. Most do not. The Addams house has always been very simple – dusting being associated by adding more dust and an invitation to a mall is nothing but an invitation to maul. Surprisingly, the sub-stories have no proper connection and the climax just thrust upon the audience.

What made the original a huge success was that none in the Family were shielded from the outside world, unlike in the film. They accepted the world for what it is and were proud of the fact that they were different. Another disappointment is the music. The script is thin. At a time when being different is looked down upon, directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan should have made an effort to show us otherwise. The voices by the actors are adequate. They replicate the original but do not have that X factor that has always been associated with the Family.

One major point on the manifest of the Family was celebrating being different, stressing that being different is not wrong.

