By | Published: 9:11 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Eatala Rajender and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday announced that the government will provide an additional 250 beds for Covid-19 patients in Warangal city with the conversion of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) hospital, located on the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) premises, into a Covid-19 hospital in 15 days.

The Ministers held a review meeting with people’s representatives, district Collectors, medical and other officials of erstwhile Warangal district on the Covid-19 situation. Speaking to the media later, they said that 81 per cent of the Covid-19 positive patients are asymptomatic.

“Only 19 per cent of them are showing symptoms like fever, cough and flu. Of them, 14 per cent are recovering well, while only 4 to 5 per cent, who are senior citizens and people with comorbidities, are suffering from the disease. The government is making all efforts to protect the lives of these people,” Rajender said.

Appealing to the doctors and staff to work in coordination, the Ministers said sufficient staff would made be available 24/7 for the patients. “Patients from different districts should get treatment for Covid-19 in their respective districts,” they said and asked the officials to send the indent for medical equipment. Stressing that there was no need to spend lakhs of rupees on Covid-19 treatment, the Ministers asked the people to approach State-run hospitals for best treatment free of cost. The Ministers, who mainly focused on the MGMH, said a regular Superintendent would be appointed soon.

