Hyderabad: The Central Haj Committee of India has released 114 additional seats for Telangana. The Chairman of Telangana State Haj Committee, Mohd Masiullah Khan, on Tuesday, said that pilgrims who were on the waiting list could submit necessary documents along with the amount for the pilgrimage by June 28.

However, before submitting the relevant documents, they should also check the waiting serial numbers to confirm their qualification. For details 040-23298793, a press release said.