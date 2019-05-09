Additional police forces to be deployed in problematic locations, says Khammam CP

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Khammam: Out of 169 polling locations where second phase MPTC-ZPTC polling would take place in Khammam district, 32 were problematic ones, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal said on Thursday.

He informed that additional police forces would be deployed in problematic locations spread in Enkoor, Kallur, Sathupalli, Tallada and Vemsoor mandals. There were 477 polling stations for elections to six ZPTCs and 82 MPTCs. The Commissioner held a meeting with the senior officials and personnel at Kallur in the district on Thursday and wanted police force to make efforts for smooth conduct of poling.

The local body polls were different from the other elections and people in villages would have great curiosity in the elections. Any lapse in policing could turn into law and order issue, Iqbal cautioned while asking all to strictly follow the rules.

He further informed that there were four static surveillance teams, six flying squads, six check posts, 68 route mobiles and six striking forces have been deployed in six mandals.

Additional DCP D Muralidhar, Kallur ACP Venkatesh, Khammam Rural ACP R Ramesh, CIs Ravi Kumar, Venu Madhav, Anjali and others were present.

