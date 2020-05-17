Additional Rs 40,000 crore allotted under MGNREGS

By | Published: 10:56 pm

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of Rs 40 thousand crores under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). “The government will now allocate an additional Rs 40 thousand crores in the MGNREGS. It will address the need for more work including returning migrant workers during monsoon season,” Sitharaman said.

“Today, I have seven such steps to tell you and the order in which they will be, are the MGNREGA, Health (rural and urban) and education-related steps, businesses and COVID, decriminalisation of the Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business and related matters, Public Sector Enterprises policies and matters, state government and related resources,” the Minister said.