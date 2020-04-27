Address stigma around COVID-19 through campaign: Health Ministry

By | Published: 8:06 pm

New Delhi: Getting infected by coronavirus is not a stigma, which should be addressed through an intensive campaign, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.

During a press briefing, Agarwal said: “Stigma should be addressed through an intensive campaign. We’ve to understand that there is no risk of transmission from recovered patients. They, in fact, can be a potential source of healing for antibodies using plasma therapy.” He said that spreading of misinformation and panic should be avoided and no community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread.

“We should avoid spreading misinformation and panic. No community or area should be labelled for COVID-19 spread. In particular, healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted as they are there to help you,” added Agarwal.

