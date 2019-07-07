Adele busy planning Jennifer Lawrence’s bachelorette, claim reports

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Washington D.C: American singer Adele is reportedly busy planning a bachelorette party for friend and bride-to-be, Jennifer Lawrence.

The 31-year-old singer has taken the responsibility of throwing a party for the 28-year-old before she gets hitched with Cooke Maroney, Page Six reported citing The Sun.

“It’s all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it’s looking like it will be a wild affair. Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day,” Page Six quoted a source as saying to The Sun.

The British outlet also reported that much to the delight of the future bride, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are on the guest list — but everyone’s privacy would be kept secure.

“Adele wants to keep it a classy affair so any social media and filming is quietly discouraged,” the source said, adding, “There will be some huge stars at the party so it’s important everyone can let their hair down.” As soon as Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February, Adele along with the bride-to-be and their girl gang had a night out at a Manhattan gay bar, so it’s safe to say this party is going to be great fun with the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer at the helm of arrangements.

Lawrence and Moroney celebrated their engagement at the River Cafe in Brooklyn in May.