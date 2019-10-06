Adelli Pochamma temple to be developed soon: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environments, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the ancient Sri Pochamma temple of Adelli in Sarangpur mandal would be developed on all fronts. He and his wife visited the shrine and performed special prayers.

Indrakaran Reddy asserted that steps were being taken to create better facilities at the historic temple for convenience of the devotees, soon. He informed that proposals were being prepared to form the amenities and the shrine would be converted into a pilgrim centre. He stated that drinking water facility and road connectivity were going to be improved in short future. He added that toilets were constructed recently.

The Minister inquired about the deficiencies by interacting with devotees and inspecting all corners of the holy place. He stated that he was fortunate to witnessing the ongoing annual festivities titled Ganganeela Jatara at the shrine every year. He was welcomed by executive officer of the temple Mahesh and members belonging to governing body of popular abode of the deity.

Farmers Agriculture Coordinating Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, leaders of TRS Srinivas Reddy, Muralidhar Reddy, Rajeshwar Reddy, Venkatram Reddy, Mutyam Reddy, Ravinder Reddy and many others were present.

In a separate event, Indrakaran Reddy handed over insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of farmer G Linganna, who died after falling down from a tractor at Rachapur village in Laxmanachanda mandal. He instructed the officials of agriculture to grant the cover when local leaders brought the incident to his notice.

