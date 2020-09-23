“I lodged a complaint with the CCS police to identify the person who created the account by impersonating me and to know the motive behind it”said the police officer

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra has lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad against a person for creating a fake Facebook account on her name and sending friend requests to people known to her.

“I lodged a complaint with the CCS police to identify the person who created the account by impersonating me and to know the motive behind it,” Lakra said, requesting people not to accept any friend request or respond to any request from accounts that used her name in a fraudulent manner.

“In case, you have accepted, kindly unfriend immediately. We will take action against the person who is trying to impersonate me,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .