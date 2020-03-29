Adhere to home quarantine rules: Etela Rajender

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: State health authorities on Saturday urged people, especially those who have a history of domestic and international travel, to strictly adhere to home quarantine advisories.

There are four families each in Qutbullapur, Nampally, Old City and Domalguda, in which a single family member, who had a travel history, managed to infect all the other family members. “I urge such persons who came back to Hyderabad recently to strictly follow home quarantine regulations. At least for the sake of society and for the future of Telangana, such persons should be careful in their homes,” Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Saturday.

Health officials said the three persons from Nampally, Qutbullapur and Old City attended a religious meet in New Delhi and returned to Hyderabad. After a few days, other family members of these persons with the travel history to New Delhi also tested positive. Four persons from a single family in Qutbullapur and six members from a family in Old City tested positive, which led to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the last 48 hours.

“People should realise that we are at a crucial phase in our fight against the highly contagious coronavirus. I once again appeal to the people to avoid visiting all places of worship for a few days,” the Minister said.

KCR monitoring situation

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been reviewing the State’s preparedness and fight against coronavirus on a daily basis. In fact, the Chief Minister reviewed developments related to coronavirus thrice on a single day on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister is closely and keenly monitoring all the developments related to coronavirus in Telangana. We have been proactive in our preparedness to contain Covid-19 and have enough infrastructure support,” Rajender said.

1,500-bed facility at Gachibowli

Works related to converting the sports village at Gachibowli stadium into a quarantine facility with a capacity of 1,500 beds spread over six floors is under way at a brisk pace. All-out efforts are being made by the State government to get the entire facility ready at the earliest, Rajender said.

During a visit to the facility, the Minister directed officials to ensure that the quarantine facility was built with good quality. “Ensure quality amenities are provided to the patients. If need be, construct permanent washrooms with automatic water taps and other modern toilet equipment,” he instructed officials.

A huge water tank with a capacity of 10 lakh litre of drinking water sufficient to support at least 3,000 persons was being constructed at the sports village. Separate facilities for healthcare workers and other staff were also being created at the quarantine facility.

“Rope in a reputed food catering agency to provide hygienic and quality food. Complete the construction related works on the six floors within the next one week. Let us ensure that the entire facility is ready in 20 days,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the health department may not need such a quarantine facility. However, the Chief Minister has directed officials to be prepared for all kinds of possible scenarios and that’s why the facility was being built on a war footing, he said.

