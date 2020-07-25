Adilabad’s Adivasi women taste sweet success

By | Published: 11:56 pm 12:50 am

Adilabad: At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has struck the livelihood of scores of workers across the globe, Adivasi women of Adilabad district are able to meet both ends thanks to their expertise in making Mahua (Madhuca indica) or Ippa laddus and other savouries made from this ingredient.

The popularity of their quality and tasty produce can be gauged not only from the overwhelming orders they receive from different parts of the State but also the bulk orders placed by various government agencies.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor identified 21 members of Bhimbai Adivasi Mahila Sahakara Sangham, a cooperative society of Utnoor for providing livelihood through the initiative, Adivasi Natural Food, originally ideated by the then Collector Divya Devarajan in 2018. It had partnered with Collective Development, a Hyderabad based voluntary organisation, for guiding and training them in this field.

“The members of BAMSS have been producing the quality sweet and nutritious dishes made of edible flowers of sacred Mahua tree and other ingredients since May. They have successfully sold 13 quintals of Mahua laddu in fairs, exhibitions and organic outlets so far and registered a profit of Rs 2 lakh. Their customers include aboriginal tribals, doctors, lawyers, professionals and lovers of organic products of Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad and many other cities of Telangana,”Kumra Vittal Rao, Project Manager of CCD, told Telangana Today.

T Rakesh Reddy, Prime Minister’s Rural Development Fellow (PMRDF), who is supervising the project on behalf of ITDA Utnoor, said that the women were supplying nearly eight quintals of the nutritional supplement to the agency which is providing it to pregnant women of Anganwadi centres located in in erstwhile Adilabad every month.

Massive order

The women are likely to get another massive order of 60 quintals per month of the supplement from the Women and Child Welfare Department which is planning to supply it to the pregnant women residing in tribal agency areas across Telangana soon. They will start making the supplement once authorities of WCDWD give their nod, he informed.

Bhimbai Adivasi Mahila Sahakara Sangham president Kumram Baghubai is elated over the success of the adivasis. “We are finding livelihood at our doorsteps without needing to step outdoors. We never thought it would be received by all sections of the society. We are happy that the society is seeing multiple orders from the government,” she says.

According to the project manager, the members of the society are now able to earn livelihood with the help of the unit. They are paid Rs 50 for preparing a kilogram of the dish, which is sold for Rs 400 a kg in market. They have set an example to others by succeeding in their venture and proved that Adivasi women could become entrepreneurs if encouraged,” Vittal Rao remarked.

The dish is a rich source of carbohydrates, minerals such as calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus and vitamins C. The supplement is playing a vital role in helping tribal pregnant women overcome deficiency of iron and blood due to which many of them die at the time of delivery. It is helping adolescent girls undergoing normal growth, said authorities of ITDA-Utnoor.

Mahua tree is an important part of lives of ethnic tribes of the district. The tribes worship it as a deity during festivals. They raise the trees in their agriculture fields and backyards. They eke out a living by gathering the flowers in winter. They consume the raw flowers. Some of them eat them by drying and preparing sweet dishes. Men distill liquor, locally known as Gudumba, from the flowers.

