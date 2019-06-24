Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao’s remarks spark controversy

By | Published: 1:06 am

Adilabad: The comments against minorities by Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao have snowballed into a controversy with members of the Muslim community reacting sharply to his remarks.

The MP, at a meeting at Gadiguda mandal centre on June 14, allegedly said that he would behead Muslim youth if they sexually assaulted tribal girls. “If you (Muslim youngsters) focus on our tribal girls, I will chop off your head,” the newly-elected MP cautioned the youth of the community, reportedly on learning about sexual assault by certain Muslim contractors against ethnic tribal girls in Adilabad.

The video clip of the statement went viral. Several users slammed him for making the objectionable remarks. One of them, from Nirmal, said: “Is it your property (heads) to cut them off? You are representing not only Hindus but also Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other religions that exist in Adilabad Parliament constituency. It is not right to make such remarks. If we start making comments, imagine your situation.” He also pointed out to Bapu Rao that became an MP only because of the Modi wave.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress’ minority cell on Sunday lodged a complaint with Adilabad Additional SP Kancha Mohan seeking action against Bapu Rao. They said that the remarks hurt the sentiments of a section of society, and demanded action against him.