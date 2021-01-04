Adilabad BJP MP stirs controversy, threatens to poison ‘killer’ tiger

Bapu Rao, rapping the forest officials for failing to trap the killer tiger, accused them of intentionally releasing the tigers into the forests in the district to frighten the rural folk and to stop podu cultivation.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao waded into a controversy on Monday when he alleged that Forest Department officials released tigers in the forests to terrorise locals and to curb podu cultivation by tribals.

The MP was speaking after handing over Rs 10,000 financial aid to the kin of Pasula Nirmala, who was killed by a tiger at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal last year.

Bapu Rao, rapping the forest officials for failing to trap the killer tiger, accused them of intentionally releasing the tigers into the forests in the district to frighten the rural folk and to stop podu cultivation. “Will you capture the tiger at the earliest or see the big cat being poisoned?” he asked.

The MP found fault with the officials for showing alleged negligence in taking preventive measures to stop man-animal conflict. He wondered why only tribals were being killed by the tigers. He demanded that the officials take steps to shift the killer tiger to a zoo and to prevent further loss of human life.

Earlier, Bapu Rao, who laid foundation stone for a black top road between Gudem village of Chintalamanepalli mandal and Bejjur mandal centre, raised objections over the order of names engraved on the stone. He wanted local MLA Konappa be booked for insulting a tribal public representative. The stone was later vandalised by unidentified persons leading to mild tension in the area.

