Adilabad: Celestial wedding of Shiva, Parvati held

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Adilabad: Devotees teemed the abodes of Lord Shiva in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Mahashivarathri and celebrated the festival with much gaiety and religious fervour.

They took a holy dip in nearby rivers and streams before forming serpentine queues to take darshan of presiding deities. Devotees also witnessed the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati at some temples.

In Adilabad district, devotees from all age groups swarmed the famous Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Sirichelma village in Echoda mandal and Koti Lingala temple in Kamtam village of Jainadh mandal, among others, from early morning. They broke coconuts for the well-being of their families and chanted ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

In Mancherial, the devotees made a beeline to the Sri Vishwanatha Swamy Devasthanam, situated in the heart of the town, and the Sri Gouthameshwara Swamy temple located on the banks of the Godavari. They took a holy dip in the river and prayed to the presiding deities.

Voluntary organisations distributed fruits and eatables to the devotees, who were fasting. Nearly 50,000 devotees belonging to several parts of the district thronged the historic Sri Bugga Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple located on a scenic hillock in the forests near Kannala village of Bellampalli mandal. They camped under trees and dined with their families. Voluntary organisations distributed buttermilk and water sachets.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, over 50,000 devotees visited the famed Sri Siva Mallanna Swamy temple at Easgaon village in Kagaznagar mandal. Around 30,000 devotees thronged the ancient Sri Shivakeshavalayam of Wankhidi mandal centre. Many other abodes of Lord Shiva in the district were swarmed by a large number of devotees.

Meanwhile, about one lakh devotees congregated at the picturesque Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple at Kadili village in Dilwarpur mandal of Nirmal district. They performed special prayers and spent hours at the temple. Some devotees took a holy dip in the Godavari near the temple town of Basar and thronged local Shiva temples.

