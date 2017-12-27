Adilabad with 3.5 degree Celsius is coldest in the plains of the country

By | Published: 2:32 pm 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: Mercury plummeting drastically had Adilabad in Telangana shivering at 3.5 degree Celsius and making it the coldest part in the plains of the country.

Adilabad which recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree Celsius on December 21 had the temperature taking a further dip within the week and dropping to 3.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

According to Skymetweather.com, while Adilabad recorded a night temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius, Bhilwara in Rajasthan was the second coldest city with 3.8 degree Celsius and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh with 4 degree Celsius, was ranked third.

Most parts of the country are experiencing the winter chill in the morning. Interestingly, many places that have seen single digit temperatures are from Central India.