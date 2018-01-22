Adilabad Collector asks officials for quick action on tribals’ issues

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Adilabad: In an effort to reach the tribals, Collector D Divya organised Prajavani, the grievance redressal programme, on the premises of Integrated Tribal Development Agency in the headquarters of Utnoor mandal on Monday.

She received petitions from public. Divya said that the event was conducted for addressing challenges of weaker sections living in tribal habitations. She instructed officials concerned to solve problems of people who came to Prajavani without delay, by coordinating with mandal and district-level officials.

Collector directed revenue authorities to lay special attention on sorting out disputes related to lands. She instructed them to transfer petitions received during Praha Darbar, held as part of Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal, to the officials concerned.