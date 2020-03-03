Adilabad Collector asks officials to construct more public toilets

By | Published: 12:41 am

Adilabad: District Collector A Sridevasena instructed municipal officials to construct public toilets for citizens. She convened a review meeting with special officers of the civic body here on Monday where the Commissioner, Maruti Prasad, was present.

Sridevasena asked the officials to identify major challenges of the wards and take steps for addressing the deficiencies. She told them to take steps for removing flex and vinyl posters put up in several parts of the town and also directed them to shift pigs to outskirts of the town after talking to the animal rearing community.

The IAS officer further instructed the authorities to identify land for creating an open air gym, and a vegetable and meat market, at the earliest. She directed them to take steps to remove waste plants grown in open spaces in the town and wanted them to lift waste and obstructions choking drains and causing inconvenience to local people.

The Collector toured ward number 5 and 48 of the municipality and created awareness among residents over sanitation. She tried to learn key problems and needs of the two localities. She suggested them to make their colonies model ones by showing united action. She felicitated sanitation workers and distributed liquids and soaps for cleanliness, during her visit.

Interacting with locals, the newly posted IAS officer requested the residents to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it to sanitation workers. She underscored the need to dig rain water harvesting pits and opined that workload on the workers could be reduced by taking responsibility of lifting garbage. She added that collective and sustained efforts could make Adilabad a clean and open-defecation free city.

The head of district administration mechanism informed that steps were being taken to grant right of ownership to the eligible economically poor who occupy government lands for many years. She added that Rs 1.36 crore, being released by the government to the municipality every month, would be spent for developing the town on many fronts and to create basic amenities. She requested the locals to extend their cooperation in implementing welfare schemes.

