Adilabad Collector asks officials to set up help desk at RIMS

Published: 8:16 pm 9:10 pm

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Thursday instructed authorities of the Medical and Health Department to increase timings for collecting blood samples of symptomatic persons, to depute a nodal officer and to create a help desk at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Addressing a teleconference, Sikta directed the officials to increase timings for collecting the samples and to arrange for a landline phone for helping public to report their grievances with regard to Covid-19 pandemic, in the wake of growing cases in the district. She asked them to report the cases and services offered everyday by 4.30 pm.

The Collector also instructed the authorities to create another isolation centre equipped with the necessary facilities. She further asked them to ensure proper sanitation and medical services in the 22 containment zones identified in the district.

