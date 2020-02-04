Adilabad Collector Divya Devarajan, a bureaucrat who won tribals’ hearts

By | Published: 12:23 am

Adilabad: Working as a bureaucrat in Adilabad, one of the most backward districts in Telangana, has always been a challenging task. But, it has its own perks if you love the region and its people. District Collector Divya Devarajan has not just left her mark with her administrative acumen but also became a popular bureaucrat among all sections of the society. Ethnic tribes, in particular, opened up to her and gradually she became one of their family members over a period of time. Divya Devarajan has been transferred as Secretary and Commissioner for Women, Child, Disabled and Senior Citizens department.

Collectors would always try to learn certain words of Gondi language used for greeting Adivasis and for understanding their culture. They start meetings with ‘Sadmiraku Ram Ram” meaning greetings to all. They often fail to raise their language skills further, but Divya, fascinated by the aboriginals, stood out. She was not content with just learning the basics of the peculiar language but went on to learn it so that she could fluently converse with the Adivasis in their language.

Despite her hectic schedule, Divya spent 30 minutes a day to learn Gondi language at her camp office, with the help of Durwa Bhumanna, a senior announcer of All India Radio station, Adilabad. “She could easily pick up certain basics. She could later effortlessly discern their concerns and issues of men and women of this tribe,” Bhumanna remarked.

The 2010 IAS batch officer jelled with ethnic tribes in such a way that they always considered her as their sister. She laid focus on addressing long pending problems of the tribals. Whenever she participated in their religious and cultural affair, Divya was presented sari and certain traditional ornaments by Adivasis.

“She has become one of our family members. We feel her Bai (sister). According to tradition of our communities, we presented sari, anklet and other ornaments to Divya madam. We miss her sensitivity towards our problems and showed special attention to address challenges being faced by the tribes. She is interested to understand our culture and customs,” Gedem Janardhan, a tribal teacher of Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal opined.

“The kind of love and affection that I received from tribals, farmers and in general the people of Adilabad is unforgettable. I hope to serve them as Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department too,” Divya told ‘Telangana Today’ when asked about her experience being Collector of the district. She was posted here in the wake of conflict between Adivasis and Lambadas, in 2017.

