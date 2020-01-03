Adilabad Collector felicitates three students

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Adilabad: Three students belonging to government schools were felicitated by Collector D Divya and District Educational Officer A Ravinder Reddy for excelling in science exhibition, in Adilabad on Friday. Apka Akshaya and Salve Surya Raj of Telangana State Model School, Boath and Bazar Hathnoor, respectively and Raviteja belonging to Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Kokasmannur in Echoda mandal were feted by Divya and Ravinder Reddy for bringing recognition to the district by shining in the recent science exhibition. They were given dictionaries and flower bouquets. They were offered a piece of sweet as well.

Speaking on the occasion, the IAS officer was all praise for the three students, their guides and principals of the institutions. She told them to become scientists and to enhance image of the district in the future. She suggested the other students to draw inspiration from the three and to prove their mettle in their favorite fields.

“Askhaya will showcase her exhibit, Bio-farmer gun in a South-India level science exhibition to be held in Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu from January 27 to February1. The gun is meant for preventing wild animals from damaging agriculture fields. It is affordable instrument and can easily be carried. Guide of the student was K Satheesh, a teacher of the school,” M Umesh Rao, principal told ‘Telangana Today.

Science models made by Surya Raj and Ravi Teja were stood in the top position in district and state level competitions. Their exhibits were selected for displaying in national-level science fair. District Science Officer K Raghu Ramana, principals Umesh Rao, Surya Prakash and Rajasekhar and guide teachers Shashidhar Reddy, Kumar Singh and K Satheesh were present.

