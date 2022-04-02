Adilabad Collector inaugurates Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik said that Kanaka Raju School of Gussadi Dance was founded to train enthusiastic tribal students of coming generations in this ancient-yet traditional dance form. She along with Padmashree awardee Kanaka Raju formally inaugurated the institution here on Friday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikta stated that the school was created with an objective to carry forward the dance form to future generations. She informed that the Gussadi would be taught to tribal students of 140 schools run by tribal welfare department for five days a week per annum. Kanaka Raju will teach the dance to 30 master trainers who, in turn, train the students at the schools, she explained.

The IAS officer advised the students to utilize the opportunity. She opined that protection of culture and tradition of Gussadi dance was everyone’s responsibility. She stated that it was a moment of pride for the district when the veteran dance master was conferred with the civilian award. She added that he had made matchless contributions to the field of Gussadi.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Director Ankith said that Kanaka Raju, appointed as the chief dance master, would be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000 for teaching the dance form. He stated that an action plan would be prepared to impart the dance on par with Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Kathakali dance forms. He added that training would be expanded to other districts in a phased manner.

ITDA-Utnoor Aboriginal Tribal Welfare Advisory Committee Chairman Kanaka Lakke Rao stressed the need to encourage tribal aristes of the district and requested students to learn the dance form. Kanaka Raju said that he was presented the award with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He thanked the district authorities for appointing him as the head of the institution.

Utnoor Mandal Parishad President P Jayavanth Rao, tribal leader Durgu Patel, District Tribal Development Officer Sandhyarani, Utnoor FDO Rahul and many others were present.

