Adilabad Collector raises awareness on sanitation

Published: 9:01 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad Collector A Sridevasena launched a campaign to create awareness among the public about sanitation and is extensively touring several parts of the district as part of Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes. The Collector spent a night in Kapri village in Jainath mandal as part of Palle Nidra programme on Thursday.

During her visit to the village, Sridevasena explained the need for toilets and rainwater pits. She assured that she would dine along with residents if they all construct the toilets by a week. She said that women and elderly people would face several problems due to lack of toilets and underlined the need to have hygienic surroundings.

The Collector said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to transform the villages as he introduced Palle Pragati. She demonstrated how to segregate dry and wet waste and utilise two separate plastic bins. She sought to know the understanding of locals on the sanitation by interacting with elderly women. She watered some plants to mark Watering Day in Kapri village.

The Collector empowered villagers on making compost fertilizers with the help of cow dung and vegetable waste. She described how to prepare the fertilizers and narrated merits of it. She said that funds granted from National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme could be used for converting the dung into fertilizer and informed that public need not spend a single penny.

Sridevasena slept in Gona village of Bheandempur mal in night and raised awareness over sanitation among the residents by door-to-door visit. She was accompanied by authorities of various departments and local public representatives.

