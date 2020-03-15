Adilabad Collector urges public to be cautious

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Adilabad: District Collector A Sridevasena urged public to be cautious about the spread of coronavirus. She informed that precautionary steps were being taken to contain the virus.

Devasena said that educational institutions, coaching centres, cinema halls, swimming pools, zoo parks, and function halls would remain closed till March 31, as per instructions of the government. Similarly, public meetings, cultural programmes, sports competitions, ceremonies, exhibitions and rallies would not be permitted till the end of this month.

The Collector stated the isolation wards were created in Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad, besides arranging a physician Tanaji, pulmonologist Sandeep and for providing primary treatment to suspected patients and a control room, 08732-220462 for enabling public to report the disease. The two doctors could be contacted on 94410 48617 (Tanaji) and 79817 45976 (Sandeep).

The head of the district administration informed that apart from this, another isolation ward was created in Utnoor government hospital with a capacity of 10 beds, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 10 beds. A doctor, two medical officers and four staff nurses were deployed at the hospital for rendering medical services. A total of 25,000 pamphlets were distributed for creating awareness over the disease among the public, she explained.

The Collector advised public to avail medical services if they face difficulty in breathing and experience severe cold and cough. She suggested those who show these symptoms to be isolated and requested the citizens to clean hands thoroughly and to stay away from those who suffer from fever and influenza.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter