Adilabad continues to shiver

Published: 12:22 am

Adilabad: The district continued to shiver with minimum temperatures dropping down to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The chilly weather conditions threw public life out of the gear.

According to weather readings available on Telangana State Development Planning Society’s portal, the district saw the minimum temperature by 5.1 degrees Celsius at Arli (T) village in Adilabad mandal, while Tamsi registered 6.2 degrees Celsius. Several other parts of the district registered somewhere between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, indicating a drastic drop. On Saturday, the district saw the minimum temperate by 7.2 degrees. The dropped down temperature forced the public to remain in indoors. Farmers struggled to take up agriculture activities in the freezing temperatures. Elderly persons and children had a tough day in handling the bone-biting cold wave conditions.

