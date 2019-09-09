Adilabad: Farmers, pensioners cheer budget

By | Published: 12:19 am

Adilabad: Farmers expressed happiness over the allocation of funds for implementing Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver and Rythu Bheema in the annual budget, 2019 . Beneficiaries of pension scheme cheered for earmarking Rs 9,400 crore. The budget, presented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar rao on Monday, evoked good response among different sections of the society. It was appreciated by farmers and beneficiaries of the social security scheme. The budgetary allocations is supposed to help smooth implementation of several schemes meant for farmers.

Kondapalli Sharath, a farmer from Nandulapalli village in Nennal mandal of Mancherial district, opined that the earmarking of Rs 12,000 crore was a laudable effort of State government, indicating its commitment to bring smiles on the faces of farmers. He added the crop investment support scheme brought respite to the agrarian community which was struggling to borrow funds for purchasing fertilisers and seeds.

Several other farmers also echoed similar views. They thanked the government for showing sincerity in implementing farmer-centric schemes by allocating substantial portion of funds in the budget every year. They hailed it for portioning out Rs 6,000 for waiving off crop loans. They added that earmarking of Rs 1,137 crore for implementation of Raithu Bheema, an insurance cover extended to kin of farmers who commit suicide due to financial crisis or crop failure.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of Aasara pensions were elated to find appropriate funds for continuing the monetary aid scheme. “The allocations will help the implementation of the initiative and help us lead a secured life, without needing to rely on family members. The scheme is the only source of happiness for physically disabled, widows and single woman,” Mothe Kala, a beneficiary from Luxettipet mandal said.

