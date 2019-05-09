Adilabad food poisoning: Condition of 25 tribals stable

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Adilabad: The condition of 25 tribals who fell sick due to food poisoning at a reception at Ganapathi guda in Narnoor mandal on Wednesday, was stable, according to medical and health authorities. They were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad on Wednesday night. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Rajeev Raj told ‘Telangana Today’ that the medical condition of the tribals was out of danger and they would be discharged in a day or two. The kids were undergoing treatment and under observation of doctors. Assessment of pediatrician will be done on Friday morning. However, a woman and seven others need to get treatment for some more days.

In the meantime, Athram Bujang Rao, Human Rights Forum president on Thursday visited Ganapathiguda village where three tribal children died and 25 others were hospitalized when they had stale food on Wednesday. He wanted compensation to the families of the victims from government. He sought government jobs to eligible kin of the children. It may be recalled that three children including two infants died when they had stale chicken curry and rice served at a marriage party of one of the residents of the habitation. As many as 25 others were shifted to Utnoor government hospital and then were rushed to RIMS-Adilabad for better treatment and observation.

