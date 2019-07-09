Adilabad Forest, Revenue officials told to identify forest lands

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Adilabad: District Collector Divya Devarajan on Tuesday instructed the officials of Revenue and Forest departments to identify the forest lands in the district.

Addressing Tahsildars and Forest Range Officers of all mandals in a teleconference, Divya directed the officials to demarcate lands of revenue and forest departments according to the records available. She asked them to take steps to find the status of lands entered in Part B during the process of land purification programme taken up in the past. She asked them to verify the facts in the applications submitted by land holders.

The Forest department officials were also directed to grant lands to the eligible aboriginal tribals and told authorities of Revenue department to issue certificates of Agency to the ethnic tribes for claiming the benefits of various government schemes. She asked them to find out socio-economic conditions of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups in the district before issuing the certificates.

