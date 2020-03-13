Adilabad gets Rs 453 cr for building check dams

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Adilabad: TRS’ spokesperson for Adilabad district, B Govardhan Reddy, on Friday said the State government sanctioned Rs 453 crore for the construction of 205 check dams to provide irrigation to farmers of the erstwhile district for two years.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was upset by the discharge of 1,200 tmc of water into the sea every year, decided to construct barrages at Medigadda and Ponkal for the optimum utilisation of the Godavari river water and its tributaries. The government was striving hard to improve the irrigation facilities of upland areas too, he said.

The spokesperson said the government released the NABARD funds for building the check dams. The tendering process for 104 check dams worth Rs 275 crore was in progress. The works were likely to be completed by onset of the monsoon. The remaining dams would be taken up soon. The dams will help irrigate around 1 lakh acres, Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .