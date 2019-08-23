Adilabad: Harita Vanam beckons adventure lovers

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:32 pm

ADILABAD: The district headquarters, which was deprived of sufficient sources of recreation until recent years, now has an urban park on the outskirts of Mavala mandal centre, a ten minute drive from any part of the town. The park is set to offer various activities for citizens who otherwise have to travel to distant tourist spots for recreation.

Adding to the joy of nature lovers and adventurists, authorities of Forest department have set to include adventure sports such as zip cycling, zip lining, rope course and additional boating point to the recently created Adilabad Harita Vanam or Mavala Park which provides the visitors with unprecedented recreational activities. Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao will formally launch the facilities on Friday.

Adilabad Forest Range Officer A Appaiah told Telangana Today, that the three adventure sports will be open in Adilabad Harita Vanam from Friday. Forest department in collaboration with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor offer the activities which will indeed make an adrenaline rush to the visitors. Around 10 aboriginals will be employed in the lung space. The trial run of the activities was successfully completed in July last, he explained.

According to the FRO, who is heading the management of the park, price for zipe line will be Rs 100 per head while the rate of zipe line ride will be Rs 50 per person. A visitor will be charged Rs 10 for availing rope course and Rs 25 for taking pedaled-boat. Considering the huge demand for boating, another point is being developed in the park, he added.

Apart from inaugurating the adventurous sports, Indrakaran Reddy, who will be accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha, will plant saplings in the newly created Smritivanam memorial park.

Visitors can commemorate their demised loved ones by planting favorite saplings in the facility by paying an annual fee of Rs 5,000 for guarding them, the FRO said.

Developed on a 400 hectares forest land, the park is home to staggering array of wild animals and avian community. It is inhabited by panther, leopard, spotted deer, nelgai, chousiga, wild boars, peacock, general frown, rabbits and 120 varieties of bird species. This unique peculiarity is drawing nature lovers belonging to various parts of the district to the park.

On April 25, Collector Divya Devarajan formally inaugurated both safari and cycling facilities for visitors of Adilabad Harithavanam located on the outskirts of Adilabad town. The picturesque park is seeing a footfall of 5,000 and 6,000 visitors, fetching income of Rs 1.50 lakh per month. It is standing in the top spot for recording the highest revenues when compared to other similar lung spaces of State.

Trees play vital role in human existence: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister for Forest and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that trees play a critical role in the existence of human beings. He was speaking after formally inaugurating Adventure Sports Park introduced in Adilabad Harithavanam or Mavala Park on the outskirts of Adilabad on Friday. He was joined by PCCF R Shobha, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and MLA Jogu Ramanna.

Indrakaran Reddy called for plantation of saplings on a large scale manner and for building healthy society. “A region registers bountiful rains if it has green cover and showers help agriculture and allied sectors to grow. Trees inhale toxic gases carbon dioxide and release oxygen which is crucial for human beings,” he opined.

The Minister opined that ecological balance was important and imbalance of it would result in natural calamities. Forests and plants should form 33 percent of area of the globe. At present, they make barely 24 percent. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was aimed at Harita Telangana. Massive plantation of saplings is being carried out through the initiative, he explained.

Indrakaran further stated that urban parks were being created for ensuring recreation to citizens. He said that various adventure sports would be available in Mavala park, which was already offering refreshment to visitors. He informed that zipline bicycle, zipping and rope course were introduced at the lung space. He had a boat ride along with Rathod Jardhan and Ramanna for a while.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, District Collector Divya Devarajan, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Chief Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar, District Forest Officer Dr B Prabhakar, his counterpart from Mancherial Shivani Dogre Forest Divisional Officer Chandrasekhar and Forest Ranger Officer A Appaiah and many other officials were present.

The Sports Park created by spending Rs 30 lakh

Authorities of Forest Department in collaboration with Integrated Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor created the Adventure Sports Park in Mavala Park, spending Rs 30 lakh. It is providing employment to 10 tribal youngsters who were trained by the agency in organising the sports.

Developed on a 400 hectares forest land, the picturesque park is home to a staggering array of wild animals and bird species. It is inhabited by panther, leopard, spotted deer, nilgai, chousingha, wild boars, peacock, rabbits and 120 varieties of bird species.

