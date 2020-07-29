Adilabad: Interviews for filling posts of civil surgeons on July 31

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Wednesday said that walk-in-interviews for recruitment of 20 civil surgeons on contract basis would be held on July 31. She advised the candidates to apply for the posts lying vacant in Primary Health Centres and State-run hospitals across erstwhile Adilabad district.

In a statement here, Sikta said interested candidates can attend the interview, but they should carry original certificates of their educational qualifications, photocopies of community certificate and two recent colour passport size photographs, at the ZP conference hall in Adilabad town from 11 am to 5 pm. The selected candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 40,270 per month plus incentives.

The collector said the tenure of the contract was for a year and the duration could be increased if required. Those who had already attended the interview process in Hyderabad need not apply, she added.

