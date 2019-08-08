Adilabad, KB Asifabad register excess rainfall

By | Published: 1:16 am

Adilabad: Both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad achieved excess rainfall in this monsoon, bringing cheer to the farming community, who were anxious about the rains following prolonged dry spell in the month of July.

According to officials, Kumram Bheem Asifabad saw actual rainfall of 786 mm against normal 586 mm from June 1 to August 8, indicating a surplus of 34 per cent. Adilabad district registered 763 mm of rainfall as against the normal 622 mm during the same period, showing an excess by 22 percent.

Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the highest rainfall by 870 mm when compared to the normal 544 in this season, posting a whopping 60 percent of surplus. Bejjur and Sirpur (U) mandals had 59 and 57 percent of excess rainfall, respectively. They saw 998 mm and 934 mm of rainfall. While Asifabad and Sirpur (T) mandals witnessed normal rainfall, the remaining mandals experienced excess rainfall.

In Adilabad, Ichoda mandal has already recorded 1,003 mm rainfall as against normal 614 mm, indicating excess by 63 percent. Bazar Hathnoor and Utnoor mandal saw surplus rainfall by 61 percent and 55 percent, respectively. Narnoor, Indervelli, Boath and Neradigonda mandals had more rainfall than the normal. However, Talamadugu recorded deficit rainfall by 12 percent.

In the meantime, Nirmal district registered an excess rainfall by 21 percent. It saw 552 mm of rainfall as against the normal 452.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 8. Kaddam Peddur had surplus rainfall by 27 percent with witnessing 820 mm when compared to the normal, 443 mm. Dasturabad, Bhainsa and Kuntala mandals showed a marginal excess.

However, Mancherial is still reeling under deficit rainfall by 12 percent. It registered 524 mm of rainfall as against the normal 598.2 mm so far.