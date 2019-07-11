Adilabad man sentenced to life for raping tribal woman

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Adilabad: A special court for SC, ST cases in Adilabad on Thursday sentenced the accused in the rape of a tribal woman to life after convicting him for the offence that took place a year ago.

G V N Bharatha Laxmi, the judge for the special court, pronounced the verdict, awarding life term imprisonment to the accused, Shaik Ishaq (37), a native of Keshavapatnam in Echoda mandal, for raping the 20-year-old tribal woman when she was engaged in agricultural work in her field in 2018. She examined the evidences and 14 witnesses produced by the public prosecutor.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Echoda cops registered a case against Ishaq under SC, ST Atrocities Act and took up investigations. The accused is a timber smuggler. Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier commended the cops and the public prosecutor for playing a vital role in court in getting the accused convicted.

