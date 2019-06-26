Adilabad MP, auto driver booked for hate remarks

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad Member of Parliament (MP) Soyam Bapu Rao and another person whose identity was not revealed were booked on Tuesday night by the Adilabad I town police for allegedly provoking breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Adilabad I town Inspector V Suresh said two cases were registered against Bapu Rao and the unidentified person, believed to be an auto-rickshaw driver from Nirmal, under Sections 294 (B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sajid Khan, Congress’s minority cell Adilabad district president, condemned the remarks of Bapu Rao and lodged a complaint on June 24. Similarly, Asthak Subhash, a native of Shantinagar in Adilabad, lodged another complaint against the unidentified person for making statements criticising the Parliamentarian on WhatsApp on June 25.

Bapu Rao allegedly said he would behead Muslims if they sexually assaulted tribal girls, at a public meeting in Gadiguda mandal on June 14, triggering a controversy. The video clip went viral on social media. In retaliation, the unidentified person took to WhatsApp and asserted that even dogs would not give alms to the MP. He went on to say that Bapu Rao became an MP only because of the Modi wave in the country.

Meanwhile, leaders of Congress’ minority cell objected to the MP’s remarks and submitted a petition to Adilabad Additional SP Kancha Mohan seeking action against Bapu Rao.

