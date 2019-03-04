Adilabad: MP Nagesh, Rammana perform special prayers

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Adilabad: Member of Parliament G Nagesh performed special prayers at ancient Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Sirichelma mandal headquarters.

Situated in the middle of an irrigation tank, the picturesque shrine was filled with thousands of devotees from several parts of the district and

The abode of Lord Shiva was built by a Kakatiya king in 11th century. A seven-day long jatara is being held on the occasion of the festival.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna visited Sri Athmalinga Hanuman Temple in Pendalwada village of Jainath Temple and Shivalayam in Adilabad town as well.