Adilabad: New districts get CEOs

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Adilabad: New Chief Executive Officers (CEO) for Zilla Parishads were appointed in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and KB Asifabad districts. An order to this effect was issued by the government on Thursday.

D Venu, K Narender, M Sudheer and S Kishan were posted as CEOs of the four districts, respectively. They will assume office by taking oaths in their respective headquarters on Friday.

The post of CEO, except that of Adilabad district, was lying vacant for a long time. However, elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs necessitated the need to fill this post. The new entities will have Zilla Parishad councils from July 6 and the appointment of the officers will help in the smooth functioning of the bodies.