Adilabad: Newly posted Collectors assume charge

By | Published: 12:15 am

Adilabad: Collectors Sri Devasana, Md Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Sandeep Kumar Jha assumed charges late on Monday evening. They were posted as Collectors of Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, respectively. Bhavesh Mishra took charge of project of Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnoor. S Krishna Aditya, was transferred and posted as Collector of Mulugu District.

Devasena opined that she was fortunate to be posted as Collector of the district, regarded as Kashmir of Telangana. She informed that she would strive hard for developing the district on many fronts. She added that she would convene review progress of sanitation, irrigation, education, health, etc.

On Sunday midnight, Adilabad Collector Divya Devarajan was transferred and posted as secretary of women and child welfare. She was transferred to Adilabad in the wake of Adivasi-Lamabada conflict in 2017. She was replaced by A Sri Devasena who was collector of Peddapalli district.

Similarly, Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu, Collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was transferred and posted as Collector of Warangal (Urban). He was replaced by Sandeep Kumar Jha, who was additional commissioner of GHMC. M Prashanti, Collector of Nirmal was too transferred and was replaced by Mushraf Ali Farooqui, who was also additional commissioner of Hyderabad’s civic body.

Bellampalli Sub-Collector Rahul Raj was also posted as Additional commissioner of GHMC. No IAS officer was posted here so far.

