Adilabad: Pochamma temple registers Rs 11.79 lakh income

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Adilabad: The ancient Sri Pochamma temple in Adelli village of Sarangapur mandal registered income of Rs 11.79 lakh during last four months.

Counting of offering made in ‘hundis’ was held on the premises of the shrine on Friday.Executive officer of the temple said the temple earned Rs 11.79 lakh by way of offerings by devout and sale of tickets for various services from September 1 to January 2.

Endowments Department’s Inspector Rangu Kishan Goud, Sarangapur Mandal Parishad member Mahipal Reddy, TRS party convener Madav Rao, Adelli Village Development Committee chairman Nagaiah and volunteers were present.

Devotees belonging to several parts of Nirmal, Adilabad and neighbouring Nizamabad district thronged the temple and offered prayers. According to a legend, Sri Pochamma was being worshipped since many centuries. It is believed that the goddess fulfils wishes of devotees if they visit the temple and offer prayers. She had protected residents of the village when an epidemic had struck the habitation. The shrine is a major pilgrim centre of the district.

