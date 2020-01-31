Adilabad: Poetic justice for Samatha

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:22 am

Adilabad: The 30-year-old victim, a street vendor hailing from Jainoor mandal centre, was given the name Samatha. She was gang-raped brutally and her throat slit by three men when she was out for vending utensils on the outskirts of Yellapatar and Ramnaik Thanda villages in Lingapur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on November 24 at around 6.30 am. The incident drew attention of national media.

The offenders cut fingers of the woman and stole her mobile phone after committing the crime. They later dumped the body near the road. Her husband, who grew suspicious as her mobile remained switched off till midnight, lodged a complaint with cops on the same day at 8 pm. Her body was traced in bushes on the outskirts of Yellapatar village on November 25 at 9.30 am.

The accused were in an inebriated condition when they committed the crime. They outraged her modesty when she was menstruating. They reportedly did not show any mercy when she offered some cash to leave her. The incident drew an outcry of public and Dalit organisations. Family members and kin of the victim set a motorbike ablaze seeking action against the perpetrators.

The victim belongs to Budaga Jangalu community, a weaker section. She had two sons and husband. Her family migrated to Jainoor from Gosampalli village in Khanapur mandal in search of livelihood some six years ago. They were eking out a living by selling utensils in exchange of fallen hairs of women reside in rural parts.

The State government gave an employment to her husband as an attendant with the Revenue department on compassionate grounds. It designated Adilabad Fifth Sessions court as special fast track court for the speedy disposal of the case.

The accused, Shaikh Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Mukdum, residents and daily-wage labourers from Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal, were also booked for smuggling and in some petty cases in the past. They were found to be alcoholics and addicted to illicit distilled liquor locally known as gudumba.

Police file charge-sheet within 20 days

The team of investigating officials led by Kumram Bheem Asifabad Superintendent of Police filed 150-page charge-sheet before the special fast track court within 20 days, citing 44 witnesses. They meticulously gathered pieces of evidences and established the offence of the accused before the court. They collected samples of DNA of the three and matched with that of the offenders.

Court examines 25 witnesses

The special fast track court, constituted by State government for the speedy disposal of the case on December 11, examined 25 witnesses produced before it by the public prosecutor. It began trial of the case on December 23 and heard versions of the two parties till January 20. MG Priyadarshini, in-charge judge of the court pronounced the verdict, awarding death penalty to the three on January 30.

Gosampalli rejoices at Samatha verdict

Residents of Gosampalli on Thursday celebrated the special fast track court’s verdict to hang the accused in the sensational Samatha gang-rape and murder case. A festive atmosphere prevailed in the streets of the sleepy village located around 30 km from Nirmal district headquarters. Samatha’s family hails from this habitation.

The family members of Samatha and the women of the village gathered at the house of the husband of the victim and paid tributes to her portrait. They hailed the court for awarding capital punishment to the three who outraged the modesty of the 30-year old street vendor and then slit her throat near Yellapatar village of Lingapur mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on November 24 last.

The residents urged the court not to allow the accused persons to appeal in higher courts. They wanted the implementation of death penalty for the rapists at the earliest. Meanwhile, some youngsters took to the streets and burst fire-crackers to express their joy over the judgment. They said the soul of the victim will now rest in peace.

