Adilabad Policemen repair battered road

Adilabad: As part of community policing, police in Boath repaired a battered road much to the respite to motorists at Kolhari village of Boath mandal on Wednesday.

Policemen including Bazarhathnoor Sub-Inspector P Uday Kumar, led by Boath Inspector Konka Mallesh, filled potholes on a stretch at Kolhari village in Boath mandal with gravel. They were joined by residents of the village. Their act drew praise from one and all as the road was lying battered since a year.

The villagers thanked Inspector Mallesh, SI Uday and their team for taking up the work under community policing. Mallesh and Uday said that police were going the extra mile to address challenges being faced by the public. They requested people to approach the police for resolving their problems.

