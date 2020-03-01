Adilabad: Raghunathpur, Adelli road brings cheer

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Adilabad: In a move that meets the long-pending demand of the people of Boath constituency, the State government granted a road between Adelli village in Sarangapur and Raghunathpur village in Boath mandal. Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy laid foundation stone for the road on Sunday. The estimated cost of the road is Rs 4.65 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy opined that the facility would strengthen bond between Nirmal and Boath constituencies and travelling distance between two villages was going to be reduced by 40 kilometers.

Devotees of Boath region could easily visit the famous Pochamma temple in Adelli, with the advent of the facility, he added.

The Minister underlined the need to protect forest cover. He appealed the public not to cut the trees and damage the environment. He expressed concern over climate change and said that Adilabad was registering maximum temperatures around 48 degrees. He instructed officials concerned to complete the works at the earliest.

Indrakaran urged public to extend their cooperation in laying the road and assured that he would invite people of Raghunathpur to Adelli village at the time of inauguration. He stated that he would offer sumptuous lunch for residents of the village.

Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, who was at the function, said that the government realised long pending dream by granting funds to build the road. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the facility. He thanked the Minister for extending his support in creating the stretch.

Residents of Raghunathpur and many other villages in Boath expressed happiness over the creation of the facility. They said that their hardships in reaching the temple and relatives living in Sarangapur mandal would be a thing of past soon. They recalled that they were forced to travel Boath, Kuchulapur, Kandipalli, Kannur and Sarangapur for visiting the shrine of the goddess.

Adilabad Collector A Sridevasena, Revenue Divisional Officer Suryanarayana, Roads and Buildings department Executive Engineer Srinivas and local public representatives were present.

