Adilabad R&B department tops in construction of bridges

By | Published: 1:17 am

Adilabad: The department of Roads and Building displayed a great show by standing in the top position in constructing bridges in State. It had accomplished erection of 132 structures including few major ones as against 355 out of the total 481 sanctioned in entire Telangana from 2014 to 2019.

Erstwhile Adilabad district Roads and Building Superintending Engineer Md Nazeer claimed that the department unit of the entity was showing an outstanding performance in execution of the bridges in the last five years. “It has achieved top spot when compared with other districts in Telangana by completing construction of 132 bridges including two major ones,” he remarked.

According to the superintendent, a major portion of bridges were opened for traffic in record time, indicating commitment and dedication of the officials. The structures were sanctioned to erstwhile Adilabad in 2014 soon after TRS formed the government. The government had granted funds Rs 285 crore for erecting the bridges.

Some of bridges built in the recent times were in Gadiguda, Nelwai, Panchagudi of Lokeshwaram mandal and many other places in the district, bringing cheer to locals, who were struggling to reach surrounding areas in crossing streams and rivulets. The bridges enhanced accessibility of remote villages to external world.

