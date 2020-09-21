Adilabad remembers Konda Laxman

By | Published: 7:04 pm 7:05 pm

Adilabad/Mancherial: Rich tributes were paid to freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji on his death anniversary in several parts of Adilabad and Mancherial districts on Monday.

In Adilabad, members of Adilabad district Padmshali Welfare Association paid floral tributes to Konda Laxman by garlanding his statue. They hailed him for his matchless contributions as freedom fighter and his vital role in the Telangana statehood struggle. The body’s district president Manchikatla Ashamma and members Kasarla Srinivas, Jitta Ramesh, Mora Vittal and Betha Ramesh were present.

In Mancherial, Telangana Padmashali Vidyarthi Sangham general secretary Naveen garlanded a portrait of Laxman. He opined that Laxman was the second person to earn the title of Bapuji after Mahatma Gandhi. He recalled that the freedom fighter had participated in the Quit India Movement and had fought against the then Nizam rulers. Imran, Srikanth and many others took part in the event.

Similar events were witnessed in Chennur, Luxettipet, Bellampalli and Mandamarri towns.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .